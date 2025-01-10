Cleveland Police release image of male they want to trace after car's tyres slashed in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:44 GMT
Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to following criminal damage to a car in Hartlepool town centre.

A parked car is reported to have had two tyres slashed with a knife on Avenue Road at around 12.15pm on Sunday, December 29.

Officers want to trace a male in a grey tracksuit seen in the area last seen going down Errol Street.

Police stated: “We would appeal for anyone who can identify the male in the photo or who has any information to help ongoing enquiries to contact Cleveland Police online via the website, or by phoning 101.”

Quote reference SE24244435.

Or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.

