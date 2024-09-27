Cleveland Police release pictures of three men wanted over Hartlepool disorder

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have released pictures of three men they want to trace following the large scale disorder in Hartlepool in July.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who recognises the individuals shown to contact them and also to the men directly to come forward.

The disorder saw the police come under attack, property badly damaged and a police vehicle set on fire after a mob of some 200 people descended on Murray Street and the surrounding area on July 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To date, more than a dozen people who were present and took part have been jailed for around 30 years.

Cleveland Police is appealing to identify these three men in connection with the disorder in Hartlepool on July 31.Cleveland Police is appealing to identify these three men in connection with the disorder in Hartlepool on July 31.
Cleveland Police is appealing to identify these three men in connection with the disorder in Hartlepool on July 31.

But Cleveland Police says it is working to identify everyone involved and bring them to justice.

Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, leading the investigation, said: “Almost two months on from when the disorder took place, we have made huge steps in identifying and apprehending those suspected of being involved in the violence.

“This has led to 13 people being put before the court and sentenced to a total of almost 27 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The investigation continues and as part of that we have released further photos of individuals we are keen to speak to.

Police on Murray Street during the disorder.Police on Murray Street during the disorder.
Police on Murray Street during the disorder.

“I want to encourage anyone who knows the people in the images to please get in touch as soon as possible – the same goes for those who appear in the photos.”

Read More
Teenager travelled from Middlesbrough to Hartlepool after learning of riot

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting the investigation’s specialist website at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/17HQ020124R07-PO1

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.