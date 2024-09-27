Cleveland Police release pictures of three men wanted over Hartlepool disorder
Detectives are appealing for anyone who recognises the individuals shown to contact them and also to the men directly to come forward.
The disorder saw the police come under attack, property badly damaged and a police vehicle set on fire after a mob of some 200 people descended on Murray Street and the surrounding area on July 31.
To date, more than a dozen people who were present and took part have been jailed for around 30 years.
But Cleveland Police says it is working to identify everyone involved and bring them to justice.
Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, leading the investigation, said: “Almost two months on from when the disorder took place, we have made huge steps in identifying and apprehending those suspected of being involved in the violence.
“This has led to 13 people being put before the court and sentenced to a total of almost 27 years.
“The investigation continues and as part of that we have released further photos of individuals we are keen to speak to.
“I want to encourage anyone who knows the people in the images to please get in touch as soon as possible – the same goes for those who appear in the photos.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting the investigation’s specialist website at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/17HQ020124R07-PO1
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.