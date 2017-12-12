Cleveland Police ‘requires improvement’ say inspectors

Cleveland Police force has been classed as “requiring improvement” in a new watchdog report.

In its most recent publication on ‘Police legitimacy’, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) reports that, not yet at the level required, the force has made good progress over the last 12 months.

It was rated as “good” for efficiency, while it is yet to be graded for effectiveness and legitimacy.

Areas of improvement include the force’s Everyone Matters and the Transforming Professional Standards programmes.

Inspectors reported: “Cleveland Police understands the importance of treating people with fairness and respect.

“The force has a programme of work, known as ‘Everyone Matters’, which focuses on improving the way the force serves its communities, supports its people and ensures its organisational processes are fair.

“The force is working to ensure that its processes are fair for people who come into contact with the police.

“Through a review of the professional standards department, the force is also working to ensure that its processes are fair for its workforce.”

Chief constable Iain Spittal said: “We have made significant improvements and I am pleased that HMICFRS has highlighted that, as a force, we ensure that our officers and staff understand the importance of treating people with fairness and respect.”

“Everyone Matters is about people.

“The people we work with, the people we protect and the people we serve.

“Everyone Matters is based around equality, diversity and human rights, and has been shaped in consultation with our staff and communities.

“Cleveland Police continues on its journey, making improvements, examining past conduct and behaviours, and working with our communities to ensure that we act in a way which both supports them and makes them stronger.

“In early 2018 our new Head of Standards and Ethics will take up their post and will mark a new milestone in our becoming, as we aspire to be, the country’s leading centre of excellence for behaviours and standards.

“Old structures and process are being replaced and a new modern framework which further transforms how we deal with complaints and investigations is already being established.

“I joined Cleveland Police in June 2013 as Deputy Chief Constable to bring change to the organisation and work to improve the service which is delivered to the communities we serve.

“This HMICFRS report shows the progress we are making, and will continue to make, on this journey and demonstrates that this organisation has a huge appetite for improvement.”