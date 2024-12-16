A mystery male twice attacked a house “for unknown reasons” in less than a fortnight.

The first incident took place on Tuesday, December 3, at 10.28pm when the attacker approached a property in Chatham Road, Hartlepool, and tried several times to smash a window before running towards Jesmond Gardens.

He was wearing black bottoms, black trainers and a black hoodie with the hood up.

Then, on Saturday, December 14, the same male smashed a window at the property with a brick.

A suspect in the second incident was seen running towards Jesmond Gardens from Chatham Road.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a dark coat and white trainers.

Cleveland Police said: “Police are investigating these apparently targeted but unprovoked attacks on the property and we would appeal for anyone with information or their own doorbell, dashcam or private CCTV footage to get in touch.

“We believe a group of people near the Premier Shop may have seen the suspect run towards them on the most recent occasion and we’d urge them to get in touch.”

Dial 101, quoting reference 236124.”