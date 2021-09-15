Cleveland Police seize 60 plants after discovery of cannabis farm in Billingham

The illegal growing operation in Billingham was found by officers from Stockton Neighbourhood Policing Team on Tuesday, September 14.

It contained about 60 plants which have now been seized.

No figure has been put on the estimated value of drugs that the plants could produce.

Some of the plants seized by police.

Nobody has been arrested yet but Cleveland Police said it is working to find the people involved.

The force said: “Officers located and seized around 60 plants from an address on The Green, Billingham.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible.”

Police also released a picture of the seized plants.

Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local neighbourhood is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency 101 phone number.

People can also report suspicions anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

