Cleveland Police shut down Hartlepool house over drugs and anti-social behaviour complaints and say more are on the way
Police have executed a closure order at a property in Hartlepool following complaints about drugs and anti-social behaviour.
The order on the house in Charterhouse Street was made by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council and Cleveland Fire Brigade and means no-one can enter the building for two months.
Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “I have been out speaking with local residents regarding the closure order and they are relieved that we have removed the tenants from the area as they were causing a lot of distress.
“Further closure orders will be made as part of our summer-long operation to improve public service, help vulnerable people, tackle serious violence and prevent crime.”
Last week, the Mail reported action has been taken to seal off three properties in the town after complaints from the community about drug use and anti-social behaviour.
The community safety team successfully applied to Teesside Magistrates’ Court for a Closure Order at 22 Charterhouse Street, 4 Rugby Street and 30 Rugby Street.
The Closure Orders run until October 26 and make it a criminal offence for any person to enter or to remain in any of the properties during the closure period – apart from named persons exempted by the court.
A breach of the order is punishable with a fine of up to £5,000, imprisonment of up to 51 weeks or both.
Anyone with information on drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.