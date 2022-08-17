Cleveland Police statement ahead of Hartlepool United-Bradford City match this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home game earlier this year saw reported disorder from both home and away fans prior to, during and following the game and left one man in need of overnight hospital treatment.

Security staff were also injured.

A number of people from both areas were later arrested in connection with investigations..

Trouble took place outside The Suit Direct Stadium after the match between Hartlepool United and Bradford City in March this year.

Several fans have been charged and are now awaiting trial and police have said that other suspects are awaiting possible charges.

Football Banning Orders have been handed out as well with one Hartlepool man receiving a three-year ban for his part in “large-scale disorder” after the game.

Nearly six months after the incident, Pools are set to once again face Bradford City on home soil at Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, August 20.

Cleveland Police has said they want the day to be about “celebrating football” and any offenders “will be dealt with by appropriate means”.

Sergeant Adrian Dack from Cleveland Police’s Specialist Support and Football Operations Unit said: “This weekend’s match is being planned for in conjunction with both clubs and as usual it will be policed proportionately and appropriately.

“We want the day to be about celebrating football in a family friendly atmosphere and, as with all sporting and other events, Cleveland Police will take a robust approach to any criminal or antisocial behaviour in and around the venue.

"Any offenders will be dealt with by appropriate means.”

Kick off is at 1pm on Saturday.