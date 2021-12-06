Cleveland Police try to trace woman who intervened in alleged Billingham street assault

The alleged incident is said to have happened in Kingsway, in Billingham, at about 2.15pm on Friday, November 12.

Cleveland Police say a woman aged in her 70s is believed to have intervened and may be able to assist with their inquiries.

A man aged in his 50s has been charged with harassment, threats to kill and assault as part of the ongoing investigation.

Cleveland Police have issued the appeal.

The force stated: “Officers want to trace a woman who is described as white, aged in her seventies and with dark, shoulder length hair which was slightly curly was pushing a trolley and reportedly spoke with the man.”

Police are asking the woman to get in touch with them by calling 101, quoting incident number 192605.

