Cleveland Police try to trace woman who intervened in alleged Billingham street assault
Police are appealing for help to trace a woman who is believed to have intervened in an incident in which another woman was allegedly assaulted in the street by a man.
The alleged incident is said to have happened in Kingsway, in Billingham, at about 2.15pm on Friday, November 12.
Cleveland Police say a woman aged in her 70s is believed to have intervened and may be able to assist with their inquiries.
A man aged in his 50s has been charged with harassment, threats to kill and assault as part of the ongoing investigation.
The force stated: “Officers want to trace a woman who is described as white, aged in her seventies and with dark, shoulder length hair which was slightly curly was pushing a trolley and reportedly spoke with the man.”
Police are asking the woman to get in touch with them by calling 101, quoting incident number 192605.