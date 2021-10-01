Cleveland Police urge public to be aware after spike in vehicle crimes

Police are warning the public to be vigilant after a rise in vehicle crime.

Cleveland Police say there has been a rise in reports of thefts of vehicles and from vehicles, particularly in the Billingham and Norton areas.

Offences have almost doubled in the last month.

There were 42 reported thefts from vehicles and 18 thefts of vehicles in September compared to 36 reports in August.

A further 21 reports of vehicle interference were also made in September.

Police have been carrying out regular patrols and made 14 arrests resulting in four charges at this time.

A number of other suspects have been interviewed.

Officers are reminding people to keep their vehicles secure and valuables out of sight.

Inspector Jon Willoughby, from Stockton policing neighbourhood team, said: “Even small change left in a car can sometimes entice a thief to break in and steal what they can.”

For crime prevention advice visit www.cleveland.police.uk

