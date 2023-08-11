News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Cleveland Police warning after car thieves strike in Hartlepool's Burn Valley, Foggy Furze, Throston, West Park and town centre areas

Police in Hartlepool are warning residents that thieves have been active in the town over the last few nights.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 08:52 BST

They say cars have been broken into in almost all areas of the town.

These include Burn Valley, Foggy Furze, Throston, West Park and the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have stepped up patrols in these areas and are asking residents to double check that cars are locked while also making sure that doorbell cameras are on where possible.

Inspector Adrian Dack, of Hartlepool Police, said: “Remember to remove items from your car and don’t leave anything on show. Whilst these items may not be valuables, thieves will still try to break into your car for them. Also, try to ensure that your doorbell camera is on if you have one.”

Anyone with CCTV footage or doorbell footage of any of these thefts or anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.