They say cars have been broken into in almost all areas of the town.

These include Burn Valley, Foggy Furze, Throston, West Park and the town centre.

Officers have stepped up patrols in these areas and are asking residents to double check that cars are locked while also making sure that doorbell cameras are on where possible.

Inspector Adrian Dack, of Hartlepool Police, said: “Remember to remove items from your car and don’t leave anything on show. Whilst these items may not be valuables, thieves will still try to break into your car for them. Also, try to ensure that your doorbell camera is on if you have one.”