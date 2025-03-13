Police have issued crime prevention tips following a rise in thefts from vehicles in two areas of town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool Borough Council ward areas targeted are Victoria, which includes parts of Hart Lane, York Road and Middleton Road, and Foggy Furze, which includes parts of Stockton Road.

Cleveland Police said the offences have mainly taken place from 11pm–5am, adding: “Officers would like to remind the owners of all vehicles to remove any valuable items from view and to ensure that vehicles are secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please also take photographs of items of value and note any serial numbers.

The Victoria ward, including the Hart Lane, Middleton Road and York Road areas, is one of two Hartlepool council wards where vehicle break-ins have increased.

“Members of the public are asked to report any suspicious behaviour or anyone acting suspiciously in the area and pass on any footage which may assist officers with identifying those responsible.

“Officers continue to carry out inquiries and conduct high visibility patrols.”

For more information on how to help keep your vehicle safe, go to https://www.cleveland.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/vehicle-safe-and-sound/.