Cleveland Police warning to motorists after car break-ins rise in two areas of Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 13th Mar 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 11:51 BST
Police have issued crime prevention tips following a rise in thefts from vehicles in two areas of town.

The Hartlepool Borough Council ward areas targeted are Victoria, which includes parts of Hart Lane, York Road and Middleton Road, and Foggy Furze, which includes parts of Stockton Road.

Cleveland Police said the offences have mainly taken place from 11pm–5am, adding: “Officers would like to remind the owners of all vehicles to remove any valuable items from view and to ensure that vehicles are secure.

"Please also take photographs of items of value and note any serial numbers.

The Victoria ward, including the Hart Lane, Middleton Road and York Road areas, is one of two Hartlepool council wards where vehicle break-ins have increased.placeholder image
“Members of the public are asked to report any suspicious behaviour or anyone acting suspiciously in the area and pass on any footage which may assist officers with identifying those responsible.

“Officers continue to carry out inquiries and conduct high visibility patrols.”

For more information on how to help keep your vehicle safe, go to https://www.cleveland.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/vehicle-safe-and-sound/.

