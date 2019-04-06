Community safety chiefs close down problem Hartlepool drug property

A problem property in Hartlepool linked to drug related anti-social behaviour has been closed down.

Members of Hatlepool Community Safety Team successfully applied to magistrates for a closure order on an address in St Bees Walk, in the Burbank area of town.

The closure order will be in place for three months. Picture Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said it followed numerous complaints over recent months, from partner agencies and the local community.

Acting Inspector Adrian Dack said: "We have tried to tackle these issues with a low level approach, however due to the people involved, the continued criminal activity and the levels of anti social behaviour, we had to take a much firmer stance, as those involved would not listen to what the community had to say, that this will not be tolerated in any form, leaving us with no option but to apply to close the premises for three months."

The order was granted by Teesside Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police add anyone entering the address in the next three months will be committing a criminal offence and can expect to be dealt with.

Anyone seen breaching the closure order can report it to Cleveland Police by calling 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.

Any anti-social behaviour issues can be reported to Hartlepool Borough Council on (01429) 523100.