Police officers are urgently appealing for help to trace and find the 55-year-old who was last seen at around 1.30pm today, June 11, near to the Summerhill Visitor Centre.

She is described as a white female, with blonde hair with a fringe, wearing dark blue jeans, possibly a blue jumper, and around 5ft tall.

Anyone who may have seen Alison or may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 and quote reference number 099659.

