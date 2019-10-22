Concerns over 'suspicious incident' after toddler is approached by man near school
A toddler was approached in the street by a man, leading police to launch an appeal as they piece together what happened.
Cleveland Police has asked for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward in the wake of the “suspicious incident” in a cut close to a school in Tithe Barn Road in Hardwick, at 9.05am yesterday, Monday, October 21.
A force spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man approached a two-year-old child.
“A woman who was with the child intervened and the man ran away.
“The man is described as being a white male with a large nose and he was wearing glasses, dark-coloured joggers and a dark hoody.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andy Harland on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 181264.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.