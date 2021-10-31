Convicted Hartlepool double rapist jailed for 14 years fails in bid to clear name

He was found guilty after an earlier trial at Teesside Crown Court of raping two vulnerable women in separate attacks several years apart.

Five further rape allegations that Pear stood trial for were dismissed after the jury was unable to agree verdicts.

Leigh Pear, of Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 years

An application by his defence team for permission to appeal against the conviction was heard at London’s Court of Appeal on Thursday, October 28.

But it was refused by the full court.

When he was sentenced, trial judge Stephen Ashurst said: “Rape is always regarded by the court as a serious crime.

"I regard your behaviour towards these two women as being extremely serious.”

Judge Ashurst added Pear had not shown “one shred of sympathy or remorse” towards the victims, but considered himself the victim.

