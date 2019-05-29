Council chiefs condemn mindless vandalism at Hartlepool shopping parade

Council bosses have condemned mindless vandalism to Hartlepool’s King Oswy shopping parade which has been the focus of a revamp.

New trees were snapped and plants pulled up at the precinct on King Oswy Drive.

The local shopping area has been the focus of a council-led £290,00 revamp with input from shopkeepers.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “The improvements to King Oswy Shops are part of our wider Neighbourhood Investment Programme, which aims to revitalise neighbourhoods across the town.

“We utterly condemn the actions of a mindless minority who seem intent on ruining our efforts to improve the town, and we would urge anyone with information about vandalism to contact the police on 101.

“We would also ask residents to be our eyes and ears, and to report anyone they notice causing damage or acting suspiciously.”