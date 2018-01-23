Councillor slams 'disrespectful' theft of Hartlepool sculpture

Hartlepool residents are being urged to come forward with any information following the theft of a one-tonne metal sculpture in the town.

We reported yesterday that a five-foot buoy, made from gun metal, was stolen from the town's Central Estate over the weekend.

The piece was one of several maritime objects installed around the estate around 15 years ago to reflect Hartlepool's shipbuilding heritage.

Councillor Shane Moore, who represents the Headland and Harbour ward, took some pictures of the scene yesterday after the incident was reported to him.

Read more: Appeal after theft of one-tonne buoy feature

Speaking to the Mail, Coun Moore said: "I’m incredibly disappointed to see this blatant disrespect to our area and community.

Marks in the field. Picture: Shane Moore.

"I urge anyone with information to come forward and for all working in the scrap metal trade to be aware of anything fitting the description of he bell buoy attempting to be sold."

Councillor Dave Hunter, chairman of the authority's Neighbourhood Services Committee, yesterday called the theft "despicable" - and said it was clear that somebody with a large vehicle dragged the buoy backwards into a neighbouring field, smashing a fence in the process.

If you have any information, contact Cleveland Police on 101.

A fence was damage as the buoy was stolen. Picture: Shane Moore.

Damage in the area. Picture: Shane Moore.