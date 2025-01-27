Court closes two Hartlepool houses amid reports of drug dealing, parties, loud music and shouting in the street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two nearby houses have been closed down following reports of sustained anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Teesside magistrates granted the orders on 17 and 27 High Street, Greatham, following an application from the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team.

Costs totalling £2,794 were also awarded.

Both properties are owned by the Greatham-based Hospital of God, which worked closely with the community safety team to secure the orders.

The court was told that the tenants of both properties, along with frequent visitors, were involved in the same anti-social and criminal behaviour, including drug dealing, parties with loud music, shouting in the street and banging on doors.

Magistrates also heard that there was a constant flow of people coming and going between the properties until the early hours.

Visitors would arrive on foot, in cars and on scooters and motorbikes, often riding along nearby footpaths.

The closures, which last for three months, have been welcomed by community safety team representatives,

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It is important that we send out a clear message that anti-social and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who is also chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, added: “Crime and anti-social behaviour will never be tolerated.”

Chief Inspector Andy Liddell, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team, said: “The information we receive from the public on drug dealing activity enables us to apply for warrants or closure orders and deal with the issue.”

The maximum penalty for breaching an order is six months in jail.

Anyone who witnesses an order being breached should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.