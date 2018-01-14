Court round-up: Hartlepool cases dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases have been dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court:

Peter Conroy, 64, of The Copse, Hartlepool. Sentenced to a curfew of 10 weeks, and ordered to pay £170 costs for two offences of making a false statement to obtain benefits.

Martin Emmerson, 37, of Murray Street, Hartlepool. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £195 for possession of cannabis.

Paul Stephenson, 47, of Melrose Street, Hartlepool. Conditionally discharged for six months, and ordered to pay costs of £60 for obstructing a police officer.

Laurence Shipley, 20, of York Road, Hartlepool. Conditionally discharged for six months, and ordered to pay £30 costs for being drunk and disorderly.

David Rutherford, 39, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool. Sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for theft, and for breaching a previous suspended sentence.

Michael Hutchinson, 24, of Dallas Road, Hartlepool. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 120 days of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £175 costs for handling stolen goods.

Darren Ainslie, 32, of Miers Avenue, Hartlepool. Ordered to pay £265 in fines and costs, and given seven driving licence penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

Louise Gowland, 41, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool. Sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, and ordered to pay £350 compensation for three offences of theft.

Lee Atkinson, 45, of Cumbria Walk, Hartlepool. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £200 for being drunk and disorderly.

Russell Hanson, 38, of Avenue Road, Hartlepool. Conditionally discharged for 12 months, and ordered to pay £105 costs for theft.

Paul Dawes, 43, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool. Ordered to pay fines, costs and compensation of £119.40 for theft.

Stephen Elsdon. 47, of Grange Road, Hartlepool. Sentenced to a drug treatment order of six months, 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay compensation of £28.40 for theft.