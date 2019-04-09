Crack-down after anti-social behaviour by youngsters in Hartlepool

A crack-down has been launched after anti-social behaviour targeting businesses and homes in the heart of Hartlepool.

Now parents are being urged to ensure they know where their children are and what they are up to during the Easter school holiday.

The appeal by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team follows a series of anti-social behaviour incidents in the town’s Victoria Ward which takes in a large part of the town centre.

Nicholas Stone, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Safety Co-ordinator, said: "Since January 2019, the team has been dealing with several different groups of young people who have been targeting vulnerable residents and local businesses by banging on windows, throwing objects at properties and verbally abusing residents and shop staff.

"We would urge parents to help us to bring an end to this anti-social behaviour which is having a significantly adverse effect on the local community

"They must take responsibility for their children’s behaviour and it is important that they know where they are and what they are doing."

So far, 19 young people, both male and female, aged between 10 and 14 have been identified as being involved in the anti-social behaviour.

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team, in conjunction with Children’s Services staff at Hartlepool Borough Council, have spoken to all of the young people and their parents about their behaviour.

Six have signed Acceptable Behaviour Agreements, voluntary written agreements signed by the young people and their parents/guardians where a young person acknowledges their involvement in anti-social behaviour and agrees to abide by a set of conditions about their future behaviour.

A number of referrals have also been made to Children’s Services for further support, and one person has been arrested by the police for criminal damage.

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team’s Victim Services Officer has also supported a number of victims affected by these issues with emotional and practical support, including crime prevention assistance and advice.

Anyone wishing to report anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood can email the Hartlepool Community Safety Team on community.safety@hartlepool.gov.uk or call (01429) 523100. Alternatively, they can call Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.