Crackdown finds signs poachers fishing on coast on the outskirts of Hartlepool
Police have found evidence of illegal netting on a North East beach.
Patrols found signs of illegal netting on Crimdon beach, which consisted of anchor ropes for illegal nets buried in to the sand.
The patrols were mounted by Cleveland Police, The Environment Agency, British Nuclear Police, Border Force Police, Natural England, Hartlepool Coast Watch and Hartlepool Borough Council as part of Rural Crime Week – a national campaign aimed at identifying, tackling and putting rural and wildlife crime in to the spotlight.
The Environment Agency joined forces with Cleveland Police and The Angling Trust to deliver a host of different activities across Tees Valley.
This included foot and boat patrols of rivers and river banks in the area, rod licence checks and checking with local anglers and food sellers.
Paul Payne, rural crime prevention officer for Cleveland Police, said: “The week was a great success with something happening every day throughout the force area.”
Giles Evans, voluntary bailiff service manager for The Angling Trust, said: “The voluntary bailiffs involved are all trained to a high standard.
“Whilst they are the eyes and ears of the water’s edge, they also have a raised awareness of rural and wildlife matters, which can assist the police. It’s key that multi-agency working is the way forward and long may these patrols continue.”
If you are aware of any illegal fishing or rural crime activity, you can report it by contacting the Environment Agency’s incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.