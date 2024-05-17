Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been jailed after carrying out a distraction burglary at the home of an elderly woman.

Gemma Anderson, 40, of no fixed address, entered the house in Peterlee at around 5.30am on February 22.

Asking her victim for a towel, Anderson escaped with a purse before using a bank card to buy alcohol.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...