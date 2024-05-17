'Cruel and callous' Peterlee burglar is jailed at Newcastle Crown Court after using bank card to buy alcohol
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman has been jailed after carrying out a distraction burglary at the home of an elderly woman.
Gemma Anderson, 40, of no fixed address, entered the house in Peterlee at around 5.30am on February 22.
Asking her victim for a towel, Anderson escaped with a purse before using a bank card to buy alcohol.
She has been jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for two years and four months after admitting burglary, two counts of fraud and four offences of shop theft in Peterlee.