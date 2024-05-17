'Cruel and callous' Peterlee burglar is jailed at Newcastle Crown Court after using bank card to buy alcohol

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th May 2024, 15:27 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 15:48 BST
A woman has been jailed after carrying out a distraction burglary at the home of an elderly woman.

Gemma Anderson, 40, of no fixed address, entered the house in Peterlee at around 5.30am on February 22.

Asking her victim for a towel, Anderson escaped with a purse before using a bank card to buy alcohol.

She has been jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for two years and four months after admitting burglary, two counts of fraud and four offences of shop theft in Peterlee.