Cyclist, 60, hurt in collision with vehicle that failed to stop on A689 near Hartlepool
A cyclist needed surgery after being involved in an early morning collision on the outskirts of Hartlepool when a vehicle failed to stop.
Police are appealing for information after the collision which happened on the A689 near Newton Bewley at around 6am on Monday, January 17.
The 60-year-old cyclist fell to the ground in the middle of the dual carriageway and a dark coloured vehicle left the scene, said police.
It happened on the westbound carriageway just east of Newton Bewley.
The male cyclist remains in the University Hospital of North Tees where he is being treated for a broken right hand which required surgery, grazes to both elbows which needed stitches and bruising to his hips and legs.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the vehicle beforehand or the collision, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch.
They also urge the driver to come forward.
Contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference 008752.