Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on dual carriageway

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

Police are appealing for information following a two vehicle collision on the A689, Butterwick Roa, near Sedgefield on Thursday, May 23.

The incident happened around 7.20pm and involved a grey Mercedes coupe and a black Memil Sensei racing bike.

It is believed the rider of the bike was travelling east on the A689 dual carriageway when the driver of the Mercedes attempted to join the carriageway and collided with the rider.

The rider was air lifted to James Cook Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for approximately three hours after the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 356 of May 23.