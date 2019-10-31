Danger driver admits ramming into police car and injuring officer in collision on Hartlepool street

Paul Morton, 30, was driving a Mitsubishi Shogun being pursued by police in central Hartlepool on Tuesday, October 1.

Morton appeared in custody at Teesside Crown Court at a plea hearing over a videolink from Durham Jail.

He pleaded guilty to driving the Shogun dangerously on Challenor Road, Hartlepool.

He also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the Cleveland Police officer and driving without insurance in the incident.

Richard Herrmann, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report on Morton, who will be visited in prison by a probation officer.

He said that there was no application for bail for Morton, of Brearley Way, Gateshead.

Judge Peter Armstrong further remanded him in custody before sentencing on Monday, December 2.

Police launched a public appeal for information after after Morton rammed the police car which had been called to an earlier incident.

A spokesman for the force said at the time: “The officer remained parked on the street to provide reassurance to local residents following the earlier incident.

“At around midnight, it was reported that a silver 4x4 Mitsubishi vehicle allegedly rammed into the police car, causing the officer inside to sustain head and neck injuries.

“The officer was taken to hospital to be checked over and he was later released with minor injuries, following treatment.