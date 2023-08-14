Suspected drink-driver Andrew Bainbridge, 38, deliberately drove a Land Rover Discovery at a police car which attempted to stop him on the A689 in Hartlepool.

He then smashed into two more police vehicles which tried to box him off in Burn Road, near the Tesco Express supermarket.

A Skoda Octavia and BMW 3 Series suffered almost £20,000 damage and left three officers injured, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The police chase involving Andrew Bainbridge was brought to an end in Burn Road, Hartlepool. Picture FRANK REID

Bainbridge, who had taken cocaine, took the Land Rover, reported stolen from a friend’s house in the Durham area, before police spotted it on Marina Way, in Hartlepool, on the morning of June 6, 2021.

Prosecutor Jennifer Haigh said Bainbridge was stopped in Church Street and smelled of alcohol before he swore at the officer and drove off towards Huckelhoven Way, cutting the junction and nearly colliding with a van.

On the A689 westbound a police vehicle got in front of the Land Rover and caused it to stop.

Ms Haigh said: “The defendant then deliberately drove the vehicle into the nearside of the police vehicle at about 15mph, injuring the officer in the process.”

Bainbridge accelerated down Burn Road, weaving across both sides of the road.

Police attempted a “tactical containment” before he turned hard right, hitting the Skoda and BMW.

One of the officers suffered neck, back, leg and elbow injuries.

A policewoman also needed physiotherapy for injuries to her lower back and neck and another officer was off work for two days.

The chase ended when another police car drove into the rear of the Land Rover, which collided with a lamppost.

Bainbridge, of Alexander Terrace, Wheatley Hill, refused to give a breath sample or answer any questions.

He later admitted dangerous driving, two counts of actual bodily harm assault and one of assaulting an emergency worker.

But the probation service said Bainbridge, who has ADHD and other difficulties, would struggle if sent to prison.

Tony Davies, mitigating, said: “He acknowledges his behaviour was wholly unacceptable. He is remorseful for what happened.”

Recorder David Brooke sentenced Bainbridge to 12 months’ prison suspended for two years and banned him from driving for three years.