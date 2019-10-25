The affected area.

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team is holding a multi-agency ‘Day of Action’ on Tuesday, October 29 in the Oxford Road/Cornwall Street area of the town.

Taking place between 1pm and 4.30pm, the event is also being supported by partners at Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade and Hartlepool Borough Council.

The location forming the focus of the day will be the area bounded by 1-98 Cornwall Street, Dorset Street, Devon Street, Derby Street, Richmond Street, Eton Street, Harrow Street, Jackson Street and 2-80 Oxford Road.

The operation will take place on Tuesday, October 29.

A map has been released by organisers to advise on the exact area covered.

Staff will meet in Richmond Street, alongisde a Community Safety trailer, which will remain in place for the entirety of the event, enabling people to speak to representatives of the team.

Others will take part in a walkabout to distribute leaflets and carry out street cleansing, bulky item collection and weed killing.

This day of action follows similar successful events held by the team since last September in the Burn Valley, Manor House and Victoria Wards of the town.

Staff will also be on hand to help at the Orb Centre in Oxford Road so people can drop in and speak in confidence about any issues which they think are affecting their neighbourhood.

Members of the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team will be on hand between 3.30pm and 4.30pm with the Dot Peen property marking machine to permanently etch items of property belonging to residents.

They will also be offering crime prevention advice to those who want it.

The day of action is the culmination of weeks of planning by members of the team and their partnerse, who use crime and anti-social behaviour statistics as well as data on complaints and community intelligence to determine where events should be held.

Local families who wish to attend are being advised to expect information about the initiative to arrive in the coming days.