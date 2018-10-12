Day of action set to target crime and anti-social behaviour on Hartlepool estate

A multi-agency “Day of Action” centring on flats in Hartlepool aims to tackle a wide range of crime, anti-social behaviour and environmental issues.

The initiative – led by the Hartlepool Community Safety Team under the umbrella of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership - will take place on Tuesday, October 16.

It will target Wynyard Mews, blocks of flats off Wynyard Road in the town’s Manor House ward.

Works to be carried out include replacing bushes on the corner of Wynyard Mews with grass, removal of litter, removal of fly-tipped rubbish and checks for untaxed vehicles parked on the highway.

A door knock/leaflet drop will also be carried out in the area and additional police patrols will take place.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, chairman of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “This latest Day of Action follows a similar operation carried out recently in a number of streets in Hartlepool town centre which proved very successful.

“We hope the Wynyard Mews initiative will have the same positive effect and we would urge residents to support us in our efforts to tackle the issues affecting this area.”

Chief Inspector Nigel Burnell from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team said: “The team is keen to take a problem-solving approach to identity and address the underlying causes of the problems affecting our local communities.”

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team can be contacted on (01429) 523100 or community.safety@hartlepool.gov.uk