Deputy takes on interim Cleveland Police chief constable role

She is to take up the role on an interim basis as Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner continues the hunt to replace chief constable Richard Lewis, who has now left the force to take up a new role as head of Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales.

The deputy chief constable has extensive experience in operational policing having risen through the ranks of Durham Constabulary where she became their first female chief officer.

She moved to Northumbria Police in 2017 as assistant chief constable responsible for the serious and violent crime portfolio and has been deputy at Cleveland Police since July 2020.

Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Constable Helen McMillan.

She said: “I’m proud to work for Cleveland Police and proud to have been given this opportunity to lead the force over the next few months.”

Mr Turner last week reopened applications for Cleveland’s next chief constable last week.

Candidates will have until January 12 to submit an application, with plans for a three-panel interview process to follow for shortlisted applicants.

Mr Turner said: “I welcome Helen to the role of acting chief constable. She will have responsibility for the operational and day-to-day running of the force and has a breadth of knowledge of the challenges facing the force going forwards.