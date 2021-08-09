Anthony Mager, who was over the legal drink-drive limit, failed to stop for police even after they used two stinger devices to puncture his tyres.

He rode through a red light, the wrong way round a roundabout and went over open ground during the pursuit, Teesside Crown Court heard.

A judge said Mager deserved to go to prison but spared him because of the impact it would have on his family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police deployed a stinger on Brierton Lane. Picture by FRANK REID

Officers in two police vehicles noticed the red quad bike ridden by Mager on the A689 towards Marina Way did not have a registration or any lights on at around 11.15pm on January 23.

He was wearing full camouflage clothing and carrying a pillion passenger.

Mager failed to stop when police put on their blue lights and he went through a red traffic light at the junction of Park Road and the wrong way down Burn Road.

The chase continued on and off road through the Oxford Road area, Rift House, and onto Brierton Lane.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Ms Atkinson said: “Police deployed a stinger device which was successful in the sense it deflated the tyres but the defendant continued to drive at speed albeit struggling to keep it in a straight line.”

The force used another stinger on Catcote Road and Mager rode the quad into a farmer’s field at Greatham where he was eventually held.

Ms Atkinson added: “He was clearly intoxicated.” He gave an alcohol breath test reading of 52 microgrammes. The limit is 35.

Mager, 41, of Ettrick Walk, Hartlepool, admitted dangerous driving, drink-driving and having no insurance.

Stephen Constatine, mitigating, said: “Mercifully, it would appear that there wasn’t much other traffic or people about.

"He describes it as a foolish and stupid mistake.”

He said Mager cares for his son so that his partner can work.

Recorder Tom Moran told him: “It was long enough for air support to be summoned and arrive and assist.”

But he added: “Whilst you deserve to be sent to prison immediately I don’t think that would be fair on your family.”

Mager was given nine months suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for two years, and must do 50 hours unpaid work.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.