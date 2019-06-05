'Disgusting, pure evil', 'I hope someone wrings her neck': What you said about woman who strangled swan in park

Readers have been having their say about a sickening act of animal cruelty in a North East park.

And they have been unanimous in their condemnation of the woman who strangled a swan to death, as the search for her continues.

A photo of the swan killed in a park. Image: RSPCA

As we reported yesterday, police and the RSPCA were contacted by a member of the public who saw the swan being attacked by a woman in Chester Park, Chester-le-Street, at about 7pm last Thursday.

When an inspector from the animal welfare charity arrived, he found the bird dead on a path, with injuries to its neck.

Swans are protected and it is illegal to kill one. Offenders can face up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

RSPCA Inspector Trevor Walker described it as "an extremely upsetting incident" which led to "the unnecessary, tragic death of a beautiful bird".

Readers who commented on the story on our Facebook page have also condemned the act.

Dorothy Burton said: "No sane person would even think about doing such an evil thing, it's disgusting."

Joanne Elizabeth: "That’s disgusting, pure evil, they are such beautiful birds. I bet it’s got a mate mourning. How awfully sad."

Caroline Readman: "I'm speechless. Just can't understand how or why someone could do this. Hope she is caught and pays the ultimate price for what she's done."

Clare Appleton: "Protected species by the Queen. She should be jailed."

Louise McAlpine: "We were feeding those swans earlier that day. Disgusting person."

Lisa Pullen: "Don't know what goes through people's head when they do things like this. Why would you want to hurt a defenceless animal? She wants locking up."

Glenys Williamson: "I hope somebody wrings her neck. Swans are beautiful, how can somebody do that to them? It will have a partner, as they mate for life."

Lesley Mckenna: "Why would anyone do that to a harmless beautiful creature? There are no words."

Julie Galley-McCabe: "What the hell is wrong with the human race ? These kind of incidents make me feels so angry and sick to my stomach."

Karen Cooper: "Six months prison or a fine aren't enough for doing this. They need to bring longer sentences for people hurting innocent animals and birds. Absolutely heartbreaking!"

Rob Phillips: "By law it's a serious offence and jail for the perpetrator, because all swans have royal protection - all swans belong to the throne."

Amanda Jane McLoughlin: "I take my son to this park regularly and we have been right up to these swans and they have never been aggressive. Even if they were I would never in a million years think it would be acceptable to kill it."

Phillip Conroy: "Shocking. But swans can be vicious at times down there. Because they get fed, they expect to be fed all the time. Don't deserved to be killed though."

Anyone with information which could assist the inquiry is asked to contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message.