Disqualified driver caught behind wheel of Audi during routine police check in Hartlepool

In May that year he drove at up to 75mph in a Transit van in Hartlepool after failing to stop for police and was on two wheels at one point.

On February 4 last year, however, police found him in an Audi A4 at the rear of Muir Grove, in Owton Manor.

The case was dealt with by Teesside Crown Court.

Anthony Pettengell, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said as police stopped to check the car Reynard drove about 20 metres before pulling over.

He owned up that he didn’t have a licence. It put Reynard in breach of the suspended sentence and 12 month disqualification.

He admitted driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The court heard it was his partner’s car and was insured to her.

Tom Bennett, defending, said in mitigation: “It was a short distance 20 metres. There’s no evidence of associated bad driving.”

He added Reynard, of Sedgemor Road, Eston, near Middlesbrough, was the main provider for his family and is working full time, adding: “He’s not a serial offender.”

Recorder Patrick Palmer fined him £100 for breaching the suspended sentence and disqualified him from driving for a further 12 months.

Reynard was also given a 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and must pay £510 in prosecution costs.

