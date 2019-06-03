Dog killed and another seriously injured after car and HGV involved in crash on A19

Police have launched an appeal after a dog was killed and another seriously injured following a crash on the A19.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the road at Wolviston, just north of Billingham, at about 1.45am on Sunday.

The crash involved stationary silver Vauxhall Zafira and an articulated heavy goods vehicle, with the Zafira overturned in the collision.

The occupants of the vehicles were unharmed, however, a dog which had been in the vehicle was killed and another was seriously injured.

The driver of the Zafira is believed to have fled the scene.

Officers have now appealed to the driver of the Zafira to come forward and speak to them.

They say they would also like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen the stationary Zafira or who may have seen the driver making off from the scene.

Those with information should contact PC Amanda Stokes from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, quoting event number 091819.