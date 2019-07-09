Door-to-door salesman abused woman who turned him away and then turned on neighbour

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Joshua Towers, 22, got worked up after an unsuccessful day selling cleaning products to Sunderland residents and ended up insulting a woman and assaulting her neighbour.

Towers, of Wordsworth Close, pleaded guilty to possessing an article for use in fraud, fraud by false representation, acting as a pedlar without a certificate, assault and criminal damage at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Lorna Rimell said: “The defendant has been selling items door to door and on June 18 this year he has gone up to the victim’s property with his bag of goods and has offered to sell her some products.

“She said that she didn’t want any and the defendant then became abusive.”

He swore at her and she shut the door on him, but she then heard banging and saw him ‘repeatedly slamming’ her garden gate, the court heard.

“Her neighbour has then come out to see what is going on and stand up for his neighbour.

“The defendant has then turned his attention to him, has been aggressive in his manner and approached this neighbour who is standing behind his own garden gate.”

Towers raised his fist and while he did not punch him, the court heard that he was scared that he would be punched and was left apprehensive that Towers might return.

When arrested Towers was found in possession of a Hawkers identification document for door to door selling when he was not authorised to do so.

Defence solicitor Callum Terry said that Towers had spent time selling cleaning products door to door for a legitimate agency, but had realised that he could keep more of the money if he did it by himself.

“On this day in question he was having rather a bad day, he had been very unsuccessful.

“I think his frustration got the better of him and there has been this argument between them and the neighbour has come out and there was a backwards and forwards of shouting in the street.

“By no means has he covered himself in glory.”

Mr Terry said his client has moved on from door to door sales and now works for a company transporting racing pigeons around the country.

“He’s someone who is trying to make his way as best he can.”

Magistrates took Towers’ early guilty plea and previous good character into account, sentencing to a £200 fine.