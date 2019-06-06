Driver caught speeding at 72 miles per hour in 30 miles per hour zone

A motorist was caught speeding at 72 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour residential zone.

The Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit (RPU) have slammed the incident as "another example of inconsiderate driving putting other road users in danger".

A spokesman said on Thursday morning: "Our speed camera enforcement team were deployed in Central Avenue, Billingham yesterday from 16.50 hours–18.25 hours.

"This area has a 30mph speed limit and as you can see from the photograph it is a residential area.

"One vehicle was caught travelling at 72mph. Another example of inconsiderate driving putting other road users in danger."

Further details about the incident are expected to be released on Thursday afternoon.