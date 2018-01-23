Driver causes chaos after taking car and smashing it into wall and other vehicles in Hartlepool

A driver caused chaos after taking a car and smashing it into a wall and a number of other vehicles.

Police said the car's rightful owner was left stranded after the vehicle was taken without their owner's consent and crashed multiple times.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Hartlepool PCSOs located the car after it had first been taken without the owner’s consent before then going on to crash into a wall and smash into a number of other vehicles in the Stockton Road area of the town on January 22.

"The male who allegedly took the vehicle is known to police and is to be questioned about the incident.

"Meanwhile, the unfortunate owner must now find an alternative method of getting around because this one is no longer roadworthy."