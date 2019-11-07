Driver crashes into police car during police chase on A19

The chase took place on the A19 near Billingham.

The chase took place on the A19 near the Billingham Interchange at around 1.25am on Thursday, November 7.

Traffic officers were attempting to stop a silver Nissan Juke.

After chasing the vehicle for a short time, the suspected stolen car crashed into the police vehicle causing some damage.

The car was abandoned in the Newport area.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year old man was then arrested on suspicion of a number of offences: burglary, theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of an offensive weapon and going equipped for burglary.”