Driver crashes into police car during police chase on A19
Police have arrested the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle after a police chase on the A19.
The chase took place on the A19 near the Billingham Interchange at around 1.25am on Thursday, November 7.
Traffic officers were attempting to stop a silver Nissan Juke.
After chasing the vehicle for a short time, the suspected stolen car crashed into the police vehicle causing some damage.
The car was abandoned in the Newport area.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year old man was then arrested on suspicion of a number of offences: burglary, theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of an offensive weapon and going equipped for burglary.”
Following this incident, detectives are now investigating whether the suspected stolen vehicle is linked to an alleged ‘2 in 1’ burglary in Darlington Back Lane on Wednesday, November 6.