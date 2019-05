A man is due in court after allegedly providing a breath sample with four times the legal alcohol limit.

The 52-year-old has been charged with driving with excess alcohol after he allegedly blew 140 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Officers responded to a report from a member of the public of a single vehicle accident in Essex Crescent in Billingham.

A Middlesbrough man will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on 12th June.