Driver who fled after causing Hartlepool crash where three people were taken to hospital is jailed

Callum Miller, driving a VW Golf at up to 60 miles per hour in a residential street, collided with the plumber and a garden wall after ignoring a give way direction.

The 22-year-old ran away from the scene and just six days later was arrested for drug driving.

The innocent van driver and two passengers in the Golf were all taken to hospital.

The 2020 crash occurred at the junction of Southbrooke Avenue and Westbrooke Avenue, Hartlepool. Picture taken in 2021 by FRANK REID

Teesside Crown Court heard that police gave chase after the Golf they had been told possibly contained a wanted person accelerated away from them on Tees Road, Hartlepool.

It went through a temporary red light at the Stag and Monkey pub on Brenda Road before police lost sight of it.

Sam Faulks, prosecuting, said: "The Golf was not going to stop and give way at the junction. The Golf then swung right not attempting to slow down at the junction, cut the corner, travelled straight into the path of [the victim’s] vehicle.”

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

After the crash, the Golf spun off and collided with a wall.

Mr Faulks added: “[The victim] immediately felt a searing pain to his abdomen and lower back, neck. His left arm was hurting.

"He looked across to the Golf. He could see lots of smoke coming from the vehicle and could see a male exit from the driver’s side which was plainly the defendant.”

The victim suffered tenderness and was unable to return to work as a plumber and kitchen fitter for some time.

Miller handed himself in about a month later. He admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

A pre-sentence report described him as immature and his barrister Stephen Constantine said Miller was very sorry and terrified at the prospect of prison.

But Judge Tim Stead said there were a number of aggravating features including his drug driving conviction so soon afterwards.

He said: "There was significant damage and injuries caused. Others were put at risk.”

Miller, of Newbury Way, Billingham, was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for a year.

