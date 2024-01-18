The following cases from the Hartlepool area have been dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Leigh Griffiths, 44, of Lister Street, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted driving without valid insurance on April 12.

Stefan Ion, 35, of Station Road, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £260 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of driving without valid insurance on February 9.

Sharon Mincher, 52, of Lowthian Road, Hartlepool, was fined £10 after she admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following her release from imprisonment by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

David Chard, 42, of Leyburn Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to attend a scheduled appointment.

Tony Abbott, 38, of Bannockburn Way, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of driving without valid insurance on April 16.

Daniel Bew, 38, of Blackthorn Meadows, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £333 fine and £133 victim surcharge after he admitted speeding in West View Road on May 12.

