Drug raids, targeting off-road bikes, Premises Closure Orders and Criminal Behaviour Orders: Busy first year for Hartlepool Community Safety Team

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team aimed at tackling community nuisances in the town is celebrating its first birthday.

Bosses say the first year has seen a string of successes including a number of Premises Closure Orders, Criminal Behaviour Orders and Injunctions, several drugs raids, community days of action and the Operation Endurance campaign to tackle off-road bikes in the town.

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team, which brings together staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade under the umbrella of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, was officially launched in 2018 to provide a co-ordinated response to crime and community safety issues affecting residents.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, chairman of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It is fantastic to reflect on the number of successes achieved by the Community Safety Team in such a short space of time.

“The team was established to improve information sharing and ensure that Hartlepool communities benefitted from a joined-up approach to tackling community safety issues, and it is clear that this approach has been extremely effective.

“This is only the beginning, and we are continuing to work tirelessly as a partnership to make a real and lasting difference to the lives of people across the borough.”

Chief Inspector Nigel Burnell, from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “Over the last 12 months we have seen many successes from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, they include successful drugs warrants being executed, closure orders being made against tenants committing anti-social behaviour and crime and utilising anti-social behaviour legislation to ensure compliance with ASB Community Protection Notices.

“We have seized off-road bikes and cars as part of Operation Endurance, and you can see much of the great work my team are doing by following us on Facebook. I am proud of the team for their hard work and dedication to making Hartlepool a safer place to live. I see first-hand the day to day problem-solving work that the team carries out and our approach will continue into the coming months and beyond.”

Steve Johnson, Area Manager, Prevention and Protection, Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “The Community Safety Team is an outstanding example of collaborative working to improve neighbourhood safety and the quality of life for the local community. We look forward to continued success.”

A Face the Public event will take place on Monday, March 11 in the Civic Centre, offering residents the chance to have their say in setting priorities for tackling crime and improving community safety in Hartlepool.

This year, the event is divided into two parts: The first part runs from 2.30pm-5pm and is dedicated to Health and Wellbeing with the theme ‘giving our children the best start in life’.

The second part runs from 4.30pm-7pm and is dedicated to the Safer Hartlepool Partnership with the theme ‘Hartlepool Community Safety Team: One Year On’.

Delegates are welcome to attend either or both sessions. Places for this event are limited so booking is essential. When reserving your place please state which session (or both) you wish to attend and contact the Community Safety Team on 01429 523100 or email yoursay@hartlepool.gov.uk.

One year on, some of the team’s key achievements include:

* A number of Premises Closure Orders, Criminal Behaviour Orders and Injunctions have been successfully carried out.

* Carrying out a range of crime prevention activities, contributing to a reduction in the number of burglary and vehicle crime offences in the town.

* Over 200 victims of crime and anti-social behaviour have been supported by the Victim Care and Advice Services (VCAS) Officer.·

* Engaged with 1,875 young people during 2018 through the Targeted Outreach Service to divert young people away from causing anti-social behaviour and into positive activities.

* Using Powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to address concerns in relation to street-drinking and anti-social behaviour around the ramp area in York Road by issuing 10 Community Protection Warnings to individuals causing a nuisance.

* Responding to intelligence provided by residents to seize and destroy a number of nuisance off-road bikes and quad bikes under Operation Endurance.

There were also a series of days of action across the town in response to information received from residents and businesses targeting community safety concerns, including Wynyard Mews, Dent Street and Rossmere Park.

During the days of action:

* Insecure properties were identified and made safe;

* Rubbish was removed from back yards and public spaces;

* Grounds improvements including cutting back bushes and verge edging;

* The execution of warrants for drug dealing and other offences;

* Property marking and crime prevention advice provided to residents;

* Fly-tipped waste, problem bins and scrap metal removed.