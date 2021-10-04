Drugged up Hartlepool driver could have killed someone during out of control police chase

Adam Jackson, 34, failed to stop for police even after a back tyre of his BMW blew during the pursuit when he drove more than 70 miles an hour in a built up area of Hartlepool.

After coming to a stop he then tried to run away from police.

He was found to have cannabis and temazepam, a drug used to treat insomnia, in his system.

Jackson lost control of his car on Seaton Lane after a police pursuit.

Jackson narrowly avoided jail when he appeared for sentencing at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and two counts of drug driving.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said Jackson came to the attention of police just after 10pm on December 30 last year as he drove south in Brenda Road.

He failed to stop when they put on their blue lights and a chase started.

Jackson lost control at a roundabout sliding at a 90 degree angle, contravened no entry signs and a red light.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

Mr Ahmad said: “He continued to lose control of the vehicle, sliding around corners in a dangerous manner endangering other road users.”

He drove at over 70mph on Oxford Road before eventually losing control on Seaton Lane.

Police found a small amount of cannabis and a box of temazepam on him.

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine said Jackson was self medicating due to personal problems and he panicked when he saw the police.

Mr Constantine said: “Thankfully, nobody was hurt and it appears no innocent person’s property was damaged.”

He added the dad of three has got his life back on track, stopped taking drugs and is needed by his family.

The judge, Recorder Geraldine Kelly, described Jackson’s driving a “disgusting” adding it was “pure luck” nobody was hurt.

She told him: “You very easily could have been standing here today having hurt somebody seriously, killed somebody, even seriously hurt yourself.”

But Recorder Kelly said other people would suffer if he was sent straight to prison.

Instead, Jackson, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, was given 12 months prison, which was suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for three years.

He was also ordered to pay £425 costs and be subject to a nighttime curfew for three months.

