A drugs warrant was executed in Hartlepool today during a visit by one of the bosses.

Chief Superintendent Alison Jackson joined the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team with Sgt Adrian Dack today.

She said it had been a busy morning and a drugs warrant had been executed in the Wynyard Mews area.

She said: "A great result with Sgt Dack and his team."