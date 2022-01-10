A statement from Durham Police said: “Can you help officers trace Lance Wilson? Officers want to speak to the 46-year-old in connection with burglaries in Peterlee and Easington.”

Mr Wilson is from Wheatley Hill but is believed to regularly frequent both Easington and Peterlee.

Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Mr Wilson is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or to email Detective Sergeant Wild from Peterlee CID at [email protected]

