Police have launched an investigation following an incident in the Handley Street area of Horden at around 11.30am on Sunday.

Durham Police say officers and paramedics attended but that “sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene”.

The force added in a statement late on Sunday: “One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The area is currently cordoned off and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Rudd, of Durham Constabulary, added: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and co-operation while we deal with the incident.”