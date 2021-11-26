Katy Grylls, 21, denies a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving from March 24 this year.

On that day a collision occurred in Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, involving a silver Ford C-MAX and a white Mercedes-Benz A Class vehicle.

The female driver, aged 38, of the Ford vehicle reportedly suffered injuries to her back, arm and other injuries needing hospital treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Grylls appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing on Wednesday, November 24.

A trial date at the crown court has been set for October 24 of next year.

Recorder Ian Mullarkey told Grylls, of Front Street, Wingate, there was a lot of work to be done in the lead up to the trial including that she must set out her defence.

She was granted unconditional bail.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.