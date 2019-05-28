Eight arrests made following courier fraud scam which targeted elderly people in the North East

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud following a courier scam that targeted elderly victims in the North East.

As part of the scam, victims were cold-called by fraudsters posing as police officers who told them their bank accounts had been hacked and items had been bought with their debit cards.

PD Fred during one of the search warrant raids.

Victims were then told to hang up and dial The Metropolitan police on 161 and report the crime, unaware the fraudsters were actually still on the line posing as the officers.

The victims were then coerced into believing they were an essential part of the police investigation, and were asked to withdraw funds, package up their valuables and bank cards and send these to the ‘officers’ via a courier who would attend their home address.

The eight arrests followed targeted strikes on eight properties across London, Essex and Kent carried out last Tuesday and Wednesday in relation to a suspected courier fraud scam which targeted elderly victims across the UK, including Newcastle, Durham and Northumberland.

Specialist officers from North East Regional Specialist Operations Unit (NERSOU) and Hertfordshire Constabulary were supported by teams from the City of London Police, along with their specially-trained search dog, PD Fred.

The warrants were carried out at eight properties across London, Essex and Kent

Detective Sergeant Shaun Fordy from NERSOU said: “Courier fraud is an extremely complex crime which defrauds victims of their savings and their peace of mind.

“Victims of fraud are often made to believe they are dealing with a professional and reliable organisation, when in fact they are unknowingly handing over their valuables to criminals and this can have long-lasting and detrimental consequences.

“We want to reinforce the message that no police force or organisation would ever ask anyone to hand over their valuables, withdraw cash or send us anything via a courier.

“As part of Operational Sentinel, our initiative to tackle serious and organised crime, we will actively pursue those offenders who target and exploit vulnerable people in this way, and work alongside our partners to bring them before the courts.”

Elderly victims were targeted across the UK, including Newcastle, Durham and Northumberland.

A number of items were seized following the visits, including mobile phones, cash, jewellery and a quantity of Class A drugs.