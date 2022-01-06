Elderly man suffers leg injury which required surgery after being bitten by dog in Peterlee

An elderly man was bitten by a dog on Yoden Way, Peterlee at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, December 28 before he underwent surgery on his leg due to the nature of his injures.

Officers say the dog, described as a lurcher, was with three men and another dog at the time of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Bartley on 101 then dial extension 202454.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.