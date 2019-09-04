Emergency services attend crash on the A689 slip road to A19
Cleveland Police are at the scene of an incident approaching the A19.
By Faye Dixon
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 21:03
Cleveland Police were sent to a report of a crash that has taken place on the A689 eastbound entry slip road to A19 northbound at around 8pm on Wednesday, September 4.
One lane has been closed but traffic is continuing to flow in the area.
Highways England tweeted that they were at the scene with Cleveland Police dealing with the incident.
A spokesperson for Highways England said: “Please pass with care.”