Emergency services remain at former SSI site to reassure locals following further disruption
Emergency services are remaining in the area of the former SSI site where two men lost their lives.
Two men sadly died in an explosion at around 2.15pm on Thursday, September 19, when the blaze broke out at the former coking plant which supplied SSI.
On Monday, September 23, at 7.15pm Cleveland Police once again confirmed that they are remaining at the scene of the former SSI site along with emergency services partners and other experts to monitor the situation after smoke and noise over the weekend caused some concerns.
Officers are continuing to keep members of the public informed and reassuring them as they remain on the site following the further activity in the early hours of Sunday, September 22.
Cleveland Police confirmed at the time that this activity was planned for and nothing to worry about.
On Monday, September 23, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We appreciate that residents and people working in businesses nearby may have felt concerned after a small number of minor flares and one larger release of smoke which was accompanied by loud noise at the weekend, but we would once again reassure the public that these were anticipated.
“It is possible that further such activity may take place however there are still no offsite implications or risks to the wider public at this time.
“We would like to thank local people for their understanding whilst this situation remains on-going.”